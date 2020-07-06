Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Unsettled weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds, scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 19C to 34C.

Clouds and showers mostly in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 20C and 32C. Clouds and showers in the central and eastern parts and temperatures between 21C and 33C.

Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-33C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 21C-33C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.