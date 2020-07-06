LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece closes borders to Serbian citizens until July 15 due to increased Covid-19 cases

6 July 2020
12 Views

The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Serbia has led the Greek authorities to ban travellers from that country into Greece. The ban will commence on Monday, July 6 and last until July 15.

In this context, according to what the Deputy Government Spokesman Aristotleia Peloni announced, the passage of Serbian citizens from all points of entry into Greece has been suspended from the early hours of Monday, July 6, until July 15.

The statement said: “The government, in cooperation with experts, is closely monitoring and will continue to do so on a daily basis, the development of epidemiological circles in the European Union and in the rest of the world.

In this context, Greece, in cooperation with its European Union partners, reserves the right to review its policy. Based on the analysis of the epidemiological data, it was decided to suspend, from Monday, 06/07/2020, at 06:00 am. and until 15/07, the access of Serbian citizens to Greece, from all points of entry without exception. The only exception is the essential reasons for passing.

The government, in cooperation with the relevant services, is constantly analysing and evaluating the data, so that the opening to foreign visitors is done without discounts on public health “.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed the news telling the Tanjug news agency that from tomorrow at six o’clock in the morning, Greece will close its borders to the citizens of Serbia.

You may be interested

Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

Greece and Israel are close to reach an agreement to open a new international military pilot training school in Kalamata.…

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, with 7…

Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund
FINANCE
shares18 views
FINANCE
shares18 views

Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

PM Kyroiakos Mitsitakis made it clear in an interview to Financial Times that his government would not accept any strict…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

Greece and Israel are close to reach an agreement to open a new international military pilot training school in Kalamata. The news comes after the visit of…

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, with 7 of them concerning tourists. The total number…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

Greece and Israel are close to reach an agreement to open a new international military pilot training school in Kalamata. The news comes after the visit of…

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, with 7 of them concerning tourists. The total number…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments