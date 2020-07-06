LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported

6 July 2020
4 Views

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, with 7 of them concerning tourists.

The total number of cases is 3519, of which 54.8% are men, with 816 (23.2%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1933 (54.9%) are related to an already known case.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and a total of 192 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years of which 61 (31.8%) women and the rest men. The number of patients treated by intubation is 11 (54.5% men).

You may be interested

Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

PM Kyroiakos Mitsitakis made it clear in an interview to Financial Times that his government would not accept any strict…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

Unsettled weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, scattered…

Alternate Foreign Minister Varvitsiotis: Significant tension between Greece and Turkey if Hagia Sophia turned into Mosque
GREECE
shares49 views
GREECE
shares49 views

Alternate Foreign Minister Varvitsiotis: Significant tension between Greece and Turkey if Hagia Sophia turned into Mosque

Panos - Jul 03, 2020

Α possible Turkish government’s decision turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque would signal a significant tension in the Greek-Turkish relations…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

PM Kyroiakos Mitsitakis made it clear in an interview to Financial Times that his government would not accept any strict terms reminiscent of the harsh troika days…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

Unsettled weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, scattered showers in the northern parts of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis to FT: No Troika-like conditions for aid via EU Rehabilitation Fund

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

PM Kyroiakos Mitsitakis made it clear in an interview to Financial Times that his government would not accept any strict terms reminiscent of the harsh troika days…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Jul 06, 2020

Unsettled weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, scattered showers in the northern parts of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments