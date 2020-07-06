Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths, 9 new cases reported

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, with 7 of them concerning tourists.

The total number of cases is 3519, of which 54.8% are men, with 816 (23.2%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1933 (54.9%) are related to an already known case.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and a total of 192 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years of which 61 (31.8%) women and the rest men. The number of patients treated by intubation is 11 (54.5% men).