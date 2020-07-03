LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Hot

3 July 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts with temperatures ranging from 20C to 38C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 20C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 23C-37C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 22C-36C.

Greek PM Mitsotakis sends message to EU leaders to support economies affected by Covid-19
GREECE
GREECE
Greek PM Mitsotakis sends message to EU leaders to support economies affected by Covid-19

makis - Jul 02, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to European leaders to support the European economies affected by the coronavirus without…

EU refuses entry to Americans due to Covid-19
GREECE
GREECE
EU refuses entry to Americans due to Covid-19

Panos - Jul 02, 2020

American travelers will be refused entry into the European Union for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus…

Greece successfully auctioned six-month bonds
FINANCE
FINANCE
Greece successfully auctioned six-month bonds

Panos - Jul 02, 2020

Greece auctioned successfully on Wednesday a six-month bond raising 812.5 million Euros from the market at a lower cost. The…

