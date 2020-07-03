Greece: E-governance Min. Pierrakakis outlines digitization progress at online e-conference

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis outlined the key steps so far taken under the government’s digital transformation policy, while speaking on Thursday at the online European Semester e-Conference on Greece.

The conference was organized by the European Commission, in collaboration with the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Greece cannot become digitized overnight, he said, but the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the process. He cited the example of www.gov.gr, the Greek state’s one-stop platform that has made 575 electronic services available to citizens.

Pierrakakis gave an overview of the government’s seven-point strategy for digitization, with examples of completed services:

– Moving the issuing of medical prescriptions online, where patients receive prescription information via SMS messaging and email.

– Simplifying documentation of life issues such as registering a birth, now carried out at maternity hospitals, or a death, and issuing several other types of certificates digitally.

– Strategies in citizens’ identification by authorities and public entities and the new IDs.

– Improvements in telecommunications and the upcoming availability of 5G networks via the ongoing auctioning of the relevant frequency spectrum.

– Citizens’ access to 214 online educational programs that provide more than 1,800 hours of free digital skills training by 32 providers.

– The free-of-charge online availability of the Greek State’s anonymized public data and figures to citizens and businesses.

– Better cybersecurity for all.

Finally, the minister described the National Digital Strategy, he called it, as the country’s “great pending issue that became a necessity,” before adding that Greece’s problem is not its infrastructure, but its bureaucracy and lack of organization.