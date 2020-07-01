LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

1 July 2020
16 Views

Sunny and high temperatures are forecast for Wednesday.

Northerly wind will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 37C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 18C and 38C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-34C. Sunny in Athens, 22C-36C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 22C-36C.

You may be interested

Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”
DEFENCE
shares4 views
DEFENCE
shares4 views

Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

The spokesman of the Turkish Justice & Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik used provocative tone again against Greece and Cyprus,…

Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meeting
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meeting

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

Rural Development and Foods Minister Makis Voridis raised the issue of Turkish fishing vessels trespassing on Greek waters in the…

Greek Army officers to assist in Covid-19 diagnostic testing
DEFENCE
shares26 views
DEFENCE
shares26 views

Greek Army officers to assist in Covid-19 diagnostic testing

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

A total of 126 officers of the Greek Armed Forces medical corps will be assigned to 22 airports and 4…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”
DEFENCE
shares4 views
DEFENCE
shares4 views

Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

The spokesman of the Turkish Justice & Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik used provocative tone again against Greece and Cyprus, warning that if the two countries try…

Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meeting
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meeting

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

Rural Development and Foods Minister Makis Voridis raised the issue of Turkish fishing vessels trespassing on Greek waters in the Aegean during a video conference held by…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”
DEFENCE
shares4 views
DEFENCE
shares4 views

Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

The spokesman of the Turkish Justice & Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik used provocative tone again against Greece and Cyprus, warning that if the two countries try…

Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meeting
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meeting

Panos - Jul 01, 2020

Rural Development and Foods Minister Makis Voridis raised the issue of Turkish fishing vessels trespassing on Greek waters in the Aegean during a video conference held by…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments