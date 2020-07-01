Greek Army officers to assist in Covid-19 diagnostic testing
A total of 126 officers of the Greek Armed Forces medical corps will be assigned to 22 airports and 4 cruise-ship entry points as of July 1 to assist with the collection of samples for Covid-19 diagnostic testing, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
The medical corps will be on duty at these points for three months, following a a request for assistance by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection to Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos.
A ministry statement clarified that the officers will only be involved in helping with the collection of samples, while the number of tests and their further processing is the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Organisation.
You may be interested
Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”Panos - Jul 01, 2020
The spokesman of the Turkish Justice & Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik used provocative tone again against Greece and Cyprus,…
Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meetingPanos - Jul 01, 2020
Rural Development and Foods Minister Makis Voridis raised the issue of Turkish fishing vessels trespassing on Greek waters in the…
Greece welcomes tourists for first time after Covid-19 lockdownPanos - Jul 01, 2020
The first tourists who set foot on the island of Crete were welcomed by traditional local music. To mark the…
Leave a Comment