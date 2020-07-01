LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Army officers to assist in Covid-19 diagnostic testing

1 July 2020
A total of 126 officers of the Greek Armed Forces medical corps will be assigned to 22 airports and 4 cruise-ship entry points as of July 1 to assist with the collection of samples for Covid-19 diagnostic testing, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The medical corps will be on duty at these points for three months, following a a request for assistance by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection to Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

A ministry statement clarified that the officers will only be involved in helping with the collection of samples, while the number of tests and their further processing is the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Organisation.

