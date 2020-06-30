Sunny weather forecast
Sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Tuesday, barring a few showers in the mountains during the afternoon.
Winds will blow from mainly northerly directions, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will range between 16C and 36C in northern Greece, from 17C to 35C in the west, between 19C and 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 22C to 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 22C to 33C.
You may be interested
Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meetingPanos - Jul 01, 2020
Rural Development and Foods Minister Makis Voridis raised the issue of Turkish fishing vessels trespassing on Greek waters in the…
Greek Army officers to assist in Covid-19 diagnostic testingPanos - Jul 01, 2020
A total of 126 officers of the Greek Armed Forces medical corps will be assigned to 22 airports and 4…
Greece welcomes tourists for first time after Covid-19 lockdownPanos - Jul 01, 2020
The first tourists who set foot on the island of Crete were welcomed by traditional local music. To mark the…
Leave a Comment