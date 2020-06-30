Draft bill on outdoor public gatherings tabled in parliament
A draft bill on public gatherings in the post-coronavirus outbreak was tabled in Greek parliament on Monday.
The bill outlines how the public meetings can be held with health regulations, what the obligations of the organizer is in terms of notifying police or port authorities, the number of people expected to attend, and other points.
