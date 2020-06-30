Dendias: Libyan crisis solution solely lies with the Libyan people
Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias pointed out that the solution to the Libyan crisis lies with Libyans, “without external intervention or foreign armies,” speaking in joint statements with his Tunisian counterpart Noureddine Erray after their meeting in Tunis on Monday.
“Tunisia can play a rather constructive role towards this solution,” he said, stressing that Greece is ready to help Tunisia in its relations with the European Union, as the latter supports its efforts to meet economic and development challenges. Greece also “recognizes the constructive and stabilizing role Tunisia plays in the region,” Dendias added.
The Greek minister emphasized that both countries are committed to carrying out their foreign policy within International Law, “the polar opposite to Turkey’s involvement in Libya, which directly contradicts UN resolutions and the Berlin Conference conclusions.” This leads to the destabilization of the region, he stressed.
The two ministers also signed a maritime transport agreement, which opens “new bonds of cooperation in a key area,” Dendias highlighted, before congratulating Erray on his country’s successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
You may be interested
Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”Panos - Jul 01, 2020
The spokesman of the Turkish Justice & Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik used provocative tone again against Greece and Cyprus,…
Agriculture Minister Voridis raises issue of Turkish fishing in Greek waters during EU e-meetingPanos - Jul 01, 2020
Rural Development and Foods Minister Makis Voridis raised the issue of Turkish fishing vessels trespassing on Greek waters in the…
Greek Army officers to assist in Covid-19 diagnostic testingPanos - Jul 01, 2020
A total of 126 officers of the Greek Armed Forces medical corps will be assigned to 22 airports and 4…
Leave a Comment