Weather forecast: Mostly fair

29 June 2020
Mostly fair in most parts of the country and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 15C to 31C.

Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 18C and 33C. Fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 17C and 33C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-28C. Mostly fair in Athens, 19C-32C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 19C-31C.

