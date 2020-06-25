Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 16C to 32C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 36C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-29C. Mostly fair in Athens, 20C-33C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 18C-31C.