Ionian University receives award for Covid-19 research by Texas Medical Centre

The Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology Laboratory of the Department of Informatics of the Ionian University received an award for its research in the context of the coronavirus pandemic from the Texas Medical Centre. The research was presented online to members of the Texas Medical Center research community last Friday, June 19th with the award presented by Hope Biosciences to the head of the research effort, president of the Department of Informatics of the Ionian University and director of the Laboratory of Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology, Professor Panagiotis Vlamos.

The research conducted by Mr. Vlamos and his team was on biomarkers of SaRS-COV2, in order to find those that create greater vulnerability in populations that are going to get sick and have a similar epidemiological profile.

The research team included faculty members and researchers from the Laboratory of Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology, as well as other departments. “The research of the Laboratory of Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology continues and aims to analyze the mechanism of the spread of the virus in the human body, by detecting proteins that could be targets of drugs,” Professor Panagiotis Vlamos said.