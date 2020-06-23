LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Ionian University receives award for Covid-19 research by Texas Medical Centre

23 June 2020
27 Views

The Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology Laboratory of the Department of Informatics of the Ionian University received an award for its research in the context of the coronavirus pandemic from the Texas Medical Centre. The research was presented online to members of the Texas Medical Center research community last Friday, June 19th with the award presented by Hope Biosciences to the head of the research effort, president of the Department of Informatics of the Ionian University and director of the Laboratory of Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology, Professor Panagiotis Vlamos.

The research conducted by Mr. Vlamos and his team was on biomarkers of SaRS-COV2, in order to find those that create greater vulnerability in populations that are going to get sick and have a similar epidemiological profile.

The research team included faculty members and researchers from the Laboratory of Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology, as well as other departments. “The research of the Laboratory of Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology continues and aims to analyze the mechanism of the spread of the virus in the human body, by detecting proteins that could be targets of drugs,” Professor Panagiotis Vlamos said.

You may be interested

FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”

makis - Jun 23, 2020

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Jeffrey Pyatt, where the US ambassador repeated Washington’s position that…

TUI holidays to Spain & Greece back on from July 11
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

TUI holidays to Spain & Greece back on from July 11

Panos - Jun 23, 2020

In one of the most promising signs that a summer holiday on the Continent is in reach for Britons, Tui…

Burglar returns stolen goods to owner after failing to sell them
WORLD
shares17 views
WORLD
shares17 views

Burglar returns stolen goods to owner after failing to sell them

Panos - Jun 23, 2020

A burglary victim was startled after catching a thief in her kitchen – returning items he had taken but could…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”

makis - Jun 23, 2020

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Jeffrey Pyatt, where the US ambassador repeated Washington’s position that the islands are entitled to EEZs and…

TUI holidays to Spain & Greece back on from July 11
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

TUI holidays to Spain & Greece back on from July 11

Panos - Jun 23, 2020

In one of the most promising signs that a summer holiday on the Continent is in reach for Britons, Tui has announced it will be serving eight…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”

makis - Jun 23, 2020

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Jeffrey Pyatt, where the US ambassador repeated Washington’s position that the islands are entitled to EEZs and…

TUI holidays to Spain & Greece back on from July 11
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

TUI holidays to Spain & Greece back on from July 11

Panos - Jun 23, 2020

In one of the most promising signs that a summer holiday on the Continent is in reach for Britons, Tui has announced it will be serving eight…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments