Burglar returns stolen goods to owner after failing to sell them

23 June 2020
A burglary victim was startled after catching a thief in her kitchen – returning items he had taken but could not sell.

Wayne Harrington, 30, had earlier raided the terrace house in Fenton, Staffs, and got away with a hail of goods while it was undergoing renovation.

But when he realised a number of them had little resale value, he decided to take them back rather than dispose of them himself.

By complete coincidence, his return visit on April 8 coincided with the arrival of the householder, who normally only spent part of her time there.

At that point, a neighbour arrived to assist the householder. She happened to recognise Harrington.

Police followed the trail to a different address in Fenton. The 30-year-old defendant was at the premises and so were a number of the other stolen goods. They included some chairs, hair clippers, a mirror and a laptop shield.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

