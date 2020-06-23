600,000 uninsured vehicles in Greece, market official says

An insurance sector official called on the government to check whether vehicles are insured and fine owners on the spot, in a social media post on Monday.

According to 2018-2020 data cited by Dimitris Zorbas, president of the cars division of the Association of Greek Insurance Companies, including checks by the Public Order Ministry, the number of uninsured vehicles in Greece totals 586,206. If one adds those from port authority checks, the number climbs to 600,000, Zorbas said.

“The issue of uninsured vehicles is a social and economic issue that must be resolved once and for all,” he said.

He added, “Our proposal is that this is checked electronically, and if someone is found to be uninsured, impose fines set by legislation immediately, and follow through with them. This is how most European countries operate.”