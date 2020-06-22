Three dead in terrorist attack by Libyan asylum seeker in Reading

Three people died and three others were seriously injured after the stabbings in Forbury Gardens on Saturday night.

The stabbing attacks in Reading are being treated as a terrorist incident, police have confirmed.

The 25-year-old suspect is believed to be a Libyan asylum seeker, Sky News understands.

He was arrested near the scene in Forbury Gardens, Reading, where multiple people were stabbed at around 7pm yesterday.

Three people are confirmed to have died and another three are in hospital with serious injuries after the attack, which was described as “completely random” by a witness.

Thames Valley Police today declared the attack a terrorist incident and is currently questioning the suspect in custody.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks and 41 witnesses have come forward so far.

source: news.sky.com