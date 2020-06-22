LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Three dead in terrorist attack by Libyan asylum seeker in Reading

22 June 2020
8 Views

Three people died and three others were seriously injured after the stabbings in Forbury Gardens on Saturday night.

The stabbing attacks in Reading are being treated as a terrorist incident, police have confirmed.

The 25-year-old suspect is believed to be a Libyan asylum seeker, Sky News understands.

He was arrested near the scene in Forbury Gardens, Reading, where multiple people were stabbed at around 7pm yesterday.

Three people are confirmed to have died and another three are in hospital with serious injuries after the attack, which was described as “completely random” by a witness.

Thames Valley Police today declared the attack a terrorist incident and is currently questioning the suspect in custody.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks and 41 witnesses have come forward so far.

source: news.sky.com

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

Greece registered 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no fatalities since Saturday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on…

President Sakellaropoulou on World Refugee Day: Protection of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

President Sakellaropoulou on World Refugee Day: Protection of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

The protection and care of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies respecting human life,…

Overcast with rain forecast for Monday
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Overcast with rain forecast for Monday

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

Generally overcast with rain midday on, except for the western part of Greece and the islands, including Crete, is forecast…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

Greece registered 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no fatalities since Saturday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday. The total number of cases is…

President Sakellaropoulou on World Refugee Day: Protection of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

President Sakellaropoulou on World Refugee Day: Protection of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

The protection and care of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies respecting human life, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

Greece registered 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no fatalities since Saturday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday. The total number of cases is…

President Sakellaropoulou on World Refugee Day: Protection of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

President Sakellaropoulou on World Refugee Day: Protection of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies

Panos - Jun 22, 2020

The protection and care of young and old who are persecuted is an obligation of all societies respecting human life, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments