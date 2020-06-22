Overcast with rain forecast for Monday
Generally overcast with rain midday on, except for the western part of Greece and the islands, including Crete, is forecast for Monday.
Variable winds from 3 to 7 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures ranging from 16C to 33C. In Athens, overcast with possibility of rain from the afternoon on. Variable winds from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 19C to 32C. In Thessaloniki, overcast with rain especially midday on, and variable winds form 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 18C to 29C.
