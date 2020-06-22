Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, zero deaths for Sunday
Greece registered 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no fatalities since Saturday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.
The total number of cases is 3,266, of whom 55.0 pct are men. Of the total, 720 are people who were infected abroad and 1,826 were infected by already known cases. The source of infection for the rest is unknown.
Nine Greeks are intubated in hospitals, and their average age is 75 years. Two are women and the majority have an underlying condition or are aged 70+.
The total number of fatalities since Jan. 1 is 190, of whom 60 were women. The majority of patients had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70+.
A total of 117 patients have been discharged from intensive care units.
