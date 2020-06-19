Tax statement submission deadline extended to July 29

The Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for Greek citizens to file their tax statements for the fiscal year 2019 until July 29.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said that “being fully aware of the circumstances brought about by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it is announcing an extension of the deadline for tax statements for individuals and legal entities until July 29, 2020.”

The extension was deemed necessary in order to facilitate all citizens and businesses to file their tax return.

The deadline for payment of the first instalment of income tax, which is July 31, 2020, does not change.

The Government has announced and will proceed with other measures to aid individuals and legal entities regarding the payment of their tax liabilities.

To this effect the following apply:

– A 2% discount is provided for the lump sum payment of income tax for individuals.

– The payment of personal income tax will be made in 8 monthly instalments, instead of 3 two-month instalments, which was in effect until today.

– The payment of income tax to legal entities will be made in 8 monthly instalments, instead of the 6 monthly instalments, which was in effect until today.

– The payment of the unified property tax (ENFIA) will be made in 6 monthly instalments, instead of 5 monthly instalments, which was in effect until today”.