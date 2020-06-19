LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has phone contact with Palestinian PM Moahmmad Shtayyeh

18 June 2020
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke by phone with Palestinian Prime Minister Moahmmad Shtayyeh on Thursday.

Mitsotakis highlighted the contributions of the Palestinian community in Greece and confirmed the longtime friendship of the two peoples.

The Greek premier also extended an invitation to Shtayyeh to visit Athens when coronavirus pandemic conditions permit.

