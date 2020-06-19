New school year to begin on September 7, Education Min announces
The new school year will start on Monday 7 September, earlier than any other year, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.
“The decision was taken in order to take advantage of the additional days for revisions and to cover gaps that were the result of the suspension of schools’ operation due to the pandemic,” the ministry explained.
