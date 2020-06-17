LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021

17 June 2020
6 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that Greece, after the successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, can achieve an “extremely strong recovery in 2021”, during his digital roadshow via teleconference for the international business and investment community organised by Bloomberg.

At the beginning of the teleconference, the Prime Minister referred to the successful handling by his government of the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that there has been no significant outbreak since the economy reopened and stressed that the big challenge from now on was to overcome the economic storm, especially in tourism.

“Indeed, the last three months have been a huge challenge for us as well as for any country, and I am delighted that Greece has performed relatively well in dealing with the first phase of the pandemic.

As Mr. Bloomberg noted, we took action very early on, listened to the experts we spoke to, and managed to convince our fellow citizens that it was in their best interest to follow the strict rules of social distancing we have put in place.”

You may be interested

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out…

Weather forecast: Clouds
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Clouds

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Cloudy weather and westerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Possible rain…

Berlin authorities placed children with pedophiles for 30 years
HEALTH
shares15 views
HEALTH
shares15 views

Berlin authorities placed children with pedophiles for 30 years

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Starting in the 1970s psychology professor Helmut Kentler conducted his “experiment.” Homeless children in West Berlin were intentionally placed with…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes. “Our heroic commandos…

Weather forecast: Clouds
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Clouds

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Cloudy weather and westerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Possible rain in the afternoon in the northern parts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes. “Our heroic commandos…

Weather forecast: Clouds
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Clouds

Panos - Jun 17, 2020

Cloudy weather and westerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Possible rain in the afternoon in the northern parts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments