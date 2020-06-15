Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds with a chance of rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 32C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 14C and 29C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 16C and 33C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-28C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 18C-32C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 17C-30C.
You may be interested
Museums nationwide reopen on MondayPanos - Jun 15, 2020
Museums across the country will reopen on Monday after a necessary three-month shutdown imposed by health authorities against the coronavirus…
Greek PM Mitsotakis on CNN: “The plan for the opening of the country is well thought out”Panos - Jun 15, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria from Santorini and analyzed the preparation of the country for…
Twenty new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deathsmakis - Jun 12, 2020
The National Public Health Organisation announced twenty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number in Greece…
Leave a Comment