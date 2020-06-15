LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

9th “Greek Investment Forum in New York”

15 June 2020
The Athens Stock Exchange and the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce are organizing the 9th “Greek Investment Forum in New York” which will be held online due to the coronavirus’ pandemic.

The investment forum starts today, June 15, and will last until June 18, 2020, with the aim of bringing together the Greek listed companies with institutional investors and portfolios on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

The following listed companies will participate in the investment forum: ADMIE, Alpha Bank, Athens Stock Exchange, Cenergy, ELLAKTOR, ELBALHALCOR, Eurobank, EYDAP, Fourlis, GEKTERNA, ELPE, OTE, Iktinos, KRI-KRI, Lamda Development, Motor Oil, Mytilineos, National Bank, OPAP, Piraeus Bank, OLP, Prodea, PPC, Sarantis, TERNA Energy, Thrace Plastics, TITAN and Viohalco.

The investment forum will include a discussion on “Greece: Investment Opportunities in the Post-Covid-19 Period” in which keynote speakers will be Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

