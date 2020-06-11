LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

11 June 2020
Mostly fair and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy with local showers in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 16C to 31C. Partly cloudy until the afternoon in the western parts of the country with temperatures between 18C and 29C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 17C-32C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-29C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-31C. Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 17C-29C.

