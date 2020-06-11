Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.
Partly cloudy with local showers in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 16C to 31C. Partly cloudy until the afternoon in the western parts of the country with temperatures between 18C and 29C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 17C-32C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-29C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-31C. Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 17C-29C.
You may be interested
US Ambassador: All islands have same rights as mainland Greecemakis - Jun 10, 2020
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said all the islands have the same rights as the mainland of Greece, as…
PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Italy maritime agreement a model of collaboration in regionPanos - Jun 10, 2020
The agreement between Greece and Italy delimiting their maritime zones proves that the two countries can change the sea they…
Losses from cancellation of conferences seen at 1,7 bln Euros!Panos - Jun 10, 2020
Conference tourism in Greece has been hit hard by the pandemic. The official branch of Hapco (Hellenic Association of Professional…
Leave a Comment