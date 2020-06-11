Eleven new coronavirus cases in Greece – Zero deaths
Eleven new coronavirus cases were reported in Greece on Wednesday, while there were zero fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases is 3068, of which 55.2% are men, the National Public Health Organisation announced.
