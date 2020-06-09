Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 31C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-27C. Mostly fair in Athens, 17C-30C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 16C-29C.