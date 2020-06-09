LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece & Italy signed Maritime Zones Agreement

9 June 2020
The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, who is currently in Athens.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers met to discuss bilateral issues of European and regional interest.

The delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with Italy will be signed today at noon by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias after the meeting he will have with the Italian counterpart Luigi Di Mayo.

The announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes:

The statements of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and Luigi Di Maio, will be preceded by the signing of the Maritime Zones Agreement between Greece and Italy, at around 13:20.

The intense diplomatic activity on this issue was revealed on May 31st by Proto Thema, talking about progress in the negotiations between the two countries.

The forthcoming agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ between Greece and Italy in the Ionian Sea will also signal the expansion of Greek territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in the Ionian Sea, which will bring significant benefits at all levels.

A possible deal between Greece and Italy for the EEZ in the Ionian is expected to strengthen the Greek arguments for other similar outstanding cases.

The two ministers’ talks will also focus on bilateral, European and regional interest, such as tourism.

