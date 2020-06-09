Greece among top EU countries with cleanest bathing waters, European Environment Agency (EEA) report finds

A new study by the European Environment Agency (EEA) revealed Greece was in in the top five countries in the EU27 with the cleanest bathing waters.

According to the survey of 22,295 controlled areas, 84.6% of the swimming waters had excellent quality. The study covered areas of 27 nations, including Greece.

After almost 3 months in lockdown, European citizens can now make the most of their beaches, lakes and rivers as the EU prepares to lift border controls within its territory by the end of June.

In five countries, 95 % or more, of bathing waters were of excellent quality: Cyprus, Austria, Malta,Greece, and Croatia.