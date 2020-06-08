Byzantine flag placed on Mosque in Cyprus
A few days after someone threw molotov cocktails at a mosque in Limassol and wrote slogans on its walls, someone placed a Byzantine flag on a mosque in Larnaca. Both incidents were exploited by the Turkish side, as Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said that “the Greek Cypriot administration”, as he called the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, should find those responsible for placing the Byzantine flag in the mosque.
He pointed out that this act should not be underestimated and that “the Greek Cypriot administration”, in its expression, should deal with this issue.
