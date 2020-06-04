Where Coronavirus Cases Are Still Growing Fast
After most European countries have flattened the curves of COVID-19 infections somewhat, new outbreak centres around the world are sure to emerge.
A look at some of the most heavily affected countries outside of Europe shows that the curve of coronavirus infections is still pointing very much upwards in Brazil and Russia, which are now the most-affected countries in the world after the U.S.
Outbreaks are also growing in India, Peru, Chile, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, according to data by the European CDC compiled by Our World in Data. Out of all countries with more than 50,000 cumulative cases outside of Europe, some nations have also been successful in flattening the curve of infections – among them Turkey and China.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: 15 new cases from Tuesday, one fatalitymakis - Jun 04, 2020
The new laboratory confirmed cases of corona in our country amount to 15 in the last 24 hours, according to…
Sakellaropoulou – Mitsotakis’ clear message in Turkey: We will face all challengesPanos - Jun 04, 2020
The President of the Republic welcomed the Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace, as Ankara’s provocations in the Aegean escalate.…
Flows of illegal migrants arriving on Greek-Turkish bordersPanos - Jun 04, 2020
The president of the Border Guards made reference during a Friday morning interview on Skai TV about a flow of…
Leave a Comment