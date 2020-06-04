Weather forecast: Clouds
Clouds, rain and westerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 11C to 25C. Mostly fair in the morning, rain in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 25C. Partly cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon in the eastern parts, 10C-26C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 15C-24C. Partly cloudy in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon in Athens, 14C-25; the same for Thessaloniki, 14C-24C.
You may be interested
Greece to Turkey: We are ready, we fear nothingmakis - Jun 03, 2020
Greek Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos issued a stern warning to the Turkish government saying Greece would react firmly in…
EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”Panos - Jun 03, 2020
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus,…
Attica municipalities celebrate World Bicycle Day 2020Panos - Jun 03, 2020
The municipalities of the Attica will celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3, encouraging citizens to use their bikes. Citizens…
Leave a Comment