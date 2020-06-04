Sakellaropoulou – Mitsotakis’ clear message in Turkey: We will face all challenges
The President of the Republic welcomed the Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace, as Ankara’s provocations in the Aegean escalate.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Turkey’s challenges and Athens’ diplomatic moves to the UN, the EU and NATO.
The dialogue between Mitsotakis and Sakellaropoulou in front of the television cameras is as follows:
Mr. Mitsotakis: “The country will face all the challenges while respecting international law, as always so now Greece does not want tension.
I hope we overcome this tension as well. I assure you that Europe’s support for Greek rights is a given. Greece has taken over the protection of the EU’s borders”.
Pres. Sakellaropoulou: “Tensions continue on the part of Turkey … Regarding Turkey’s agreement with Libya, we have several allies”.
