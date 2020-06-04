Coronavirus Greece: 15 new cases from Tuesday, one fatality
The new laboratory confirmed cases of corona in our country amount to 15 in the last 24 hours, according to the announcement of the National Organization of Public Health (EODY).
The total number of cases is 2.952 and 55,2% of them are men.
Of the total of 2.952 cases, 652 (22,1%) are considered travel-related from abroad, 1.702 (57,7%) are
related to an already known case and the rest are neither related to travel nor to another known case or are still
under investigation.
The new deaths of COVID-19 patients are 1, while the total number of deaths is 180. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years.
The number of intubated patients is 9 (77,8% men).
