Weather forecast: Fair
Fair weather throughout the country, with some sparse clouding in central and northern regions.
High concentrations of African dust in the atmosphere will continue into Wednesday.
Winds will blow southerly in both western and eastern parts of the country at 3-4 Beaufort and will also develop at this scale later in the day in the Aegean.
Temperatures high nationwide, between 17C-33C in northern parts and between 23C-37C in central and southern parts of the country.
You may be interested
EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”Panos - Jun 03, 2020
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus,…
Attica municipalities celebrate World Bicycle Day 2020Panos - Jun 03, 2020
The municipalities of the Attica will celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3, encouraging citizens to use their bikes. Citizens…
Coronavirus Greece: No new fatalities on Tuesday, 19 new coronavirus cases reportedPanos - Jun 03, 2020
A total of 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece since Monday have been announced, 12 of which concern travelers…
Leave a Comment