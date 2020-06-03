Coronavirus Greece: No new fatalities on Tuesday, 19 new coronavirus cases reported
A total of 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece since Monday have been announced, 12 of which concern travelers who arrived in the country from Qatar.
No new fatalities from the coronavirus occurred on Tuesday the total number of which is still 179 while the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 2.937.
The average age of all confirmed infected patients is 48 years while that of the the deceased is 76 years.
Eleven Greeks are currently in ICUs.
A total of 185.590 clinical tests for the disease have been carried out in Greece, of which 4.825 were tested positive to the coronavirus. The number includes the cases where a person was tested more than once.
