4.1 tremor hits close to Kastellorizo

3 June 2020
17 Views

A light earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 08:20 Greek time, at a distance of 578 kilometres east / southeast of Athens, according to an announcement by the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The epicentre was reported 118 kilometres south / southwest of Kastellorizo in the east Mediterranean.

