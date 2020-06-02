LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecasrt: Fair

2 June 2020
Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.

Winds will blow northerly in the southeast at 5-7 Beaufort, and southerly everywhere else at 3-5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will rise towards seasonal highs at 12C – 24C, reaching 23C in northern regions and 25C in the south.

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
GREECE
Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

makis - Jun 01, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests…

Germany: Muslim migrants rape 14-year-old, sexually assault 13-year-old, get 3 1/2 years prison
GREECE
GREECE
Germany: Muslim migrants rape 14-year-old, sexually assault 13-year-old, get 3 1/2 years prison

Panos - Jun 01, 2020

Once they get out, they will become loyal, stable, productive members of German society, no? No. Because nothing whatsoever will…

Massive, rotating disk Galaxy spotted 12.3 billion light-years away
WORLD
WORLD
Massive, rotating disk Galaxy spotted 12.3 billion light-years away

Panos - Jun 01, 2020

DLA0817g, nicknamed the Wolfe Disk after the astronomer Arthur M. Wolfe, was identified when ALMA examined the light from a…

