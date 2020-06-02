LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mount Athos re-opens to pilgrims and visitors

2 June 2020
2 Views

The all-male monastic community of the Holy Mount Athos in Chalkidiki, Macedonia opened its gates for the first time after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, to both visitors and workers, following special permits.

The ferry line Agioritikes Grammes told Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the ticket offices for boats in Ouranoupoli and Dafni also opened the same day. Several boats sail to the community, including high-speed boats and a ferry transporting fuel and main supplies.

You may be interested

Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed that Greece is ready to deal with Turkey’s latest challenge, if the…

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which…

Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed that Greece is ready to deal with Turkey’s latest challenge, if the neighboring country intends to pursue it. The…

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which 55,1% are men. The new deaths of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed that Greece is ready to deal with Turkey’s latest challenge, if the neighboring country intends to pursue it. The…

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which 55,1% are men. The new deaths of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments