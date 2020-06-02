LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek FM Dendias: Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects

2 June 2020
9 Views

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed that Greece is ready to deal with Turkey’s latest challenge, if the neighboring country intends to pursue it.

The minister was referring to a series of official requests published in the Turkish Government Gazette which concern the granting of a licence to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for maritime research and exploitation in areas that overlap with the Greek continental shelf.

In a statement, he noted that “Turkey is trying to usurp the sovereign rights of Greece” and he also pointed out that this latest action stems from the “non-existent Turkish-Libyan memorandum”.

He also reiterated that Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal effects and are unable to infringe on Greece’s sovereign rights, which are based on International Law and International Law of the Sea.

“Greece’s positions on the matter and on the potential consequences of these actions for Turkey have been established,” Dendias noted and have been “repeatedly notified to Turkey.”

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which…

Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

makis - Jun 01, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which 55,1% are men. The new deaths of…

Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace. Winds will blow northerly in the southeast…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which 55,1% are men. The new deaths of…

Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace. Winds will blow northerly in the southeast…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments