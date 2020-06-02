LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs

2 June 2020
19 Views

EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which 55,1% are men.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 today are 4, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 179 deaths have been recorded. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years.

The number of patients intubated is 12 (75.0% men).

Of the total of 2918 cases, 637 (21,8%) are related to travel from abroad, 1.695 (58,1%) are related to an already known case and the rest are not related to travel or another known case or are still under investigation.

The average age of cases is 48 years, while the average age of deaths is 76 years.

As of January 1, 2020, a total of 182.423 clinical samples have been tested in laboratories for the coronavirus, of which 4.811 (2,6%) were positive for the coronavirus (including more than one sample per person tested).

You may be interested

Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

makis - Jun 01, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests…

Germany: Muslim migrants rape 14-year-old, sexually assault 13-year-old, get 3 1/2 years prison
GREECE
shares83 views
GREECE
shares83 views

Germany: Muslim migrants rape 14-year-old, sexually assault 13-year-old, get 3 1/2 years prison

Panos - Jun 01, 2020

Once they get out, they will become loyal, stable, productive members of German society, no? No. Because nothing whatsoever will…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace. Winds will blow northerly in the southeast…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

makis - Jun 01, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecasrt: Fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecasrt: Fair

Panos - Jun 02, 2020

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace. Winds will blow northerly in the southeast…

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Greek Foreign Ministry presents demarche to Turkish ambassador

makis - Jun 01, 2020

A demarche was presented to the Turkish ambassador at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday, related to requests by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments