Coronavirus Greece: Four deaths, two new cases, only 12 patients in ICUs
EODY announced two new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Monday afternoon. The total number of cases is 2.918, of which 55,1% are men.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 today are 4, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 179 deaths have been recorded. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years.
The number of patients intubated is 12 (75.0% men).
Of the total of 2918 cases, 637 (21,8%) are related to travel from abroad, 1.695 (58,1%) are related to an already known case and the rest are not related to travel or another known case or are still under investigation.
The average age of cases is 48 years, while the average age of deaths is 76 years.
