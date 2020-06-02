LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

All vehicles allowed to move freely in Athens traffic ring until July 17

2 June 2020
Vehicles will be permitted to move freely in the centre of Athens known as the traffic restriction ring ‘daktylios (ring)’, from June 1 until July 17, as a joint ministerial decision extended the suspension of the the traffic restriction in the context of the coronavirus measures, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Every year, at the end of July, traffic restrictions in the area inside the designated ring are lifted, with vehicles being allowed to enter alternately based on the ending digit of their license number plates being their odd or even. The measure is “traditionally” implemented again at the end of September.

Traffic restrictions will return again in the fall and until then vehicles will be able to move freely in downtown Athens, regardless of whether they have even or odd number plates.

