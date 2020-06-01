Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Unsettled weather and westerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers mostly in the afternoon in the northern and eastern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 25C. Some clouds in the morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon in the western parts and temperatures between 11C and 24C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon over the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-23C. Partly cloudy, rain in the afternoon in Athens, 12C-24C. Clouds with a chance of rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 13C-22C.