Primary schools reopen in Greece – PM Mitsotakis visits Athens Primary school

Primary schools, kindergartens and special schools that remained closed since March due to the pandemic reopened on Monday. Classes that usually end on June 15 will now run to June 26.

Precautions and safety measures have been issued for all levels of schools, calling for 50 pct capacity in classrooms, distances of 1.5 m between desks and no more than 15 students per classroom.

Classes will rotate for intermissions, while school canteens will remain closed.

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, visited the 2nd primary school of Kallithea in Athens.

At the entrance of the school, where he arrived, the Minister of Education, Niki Kerameos, welcomed him together with the school administration.

Today, the children returned to primary schools, kindergartens and kindergartens after two and a half months, while special schools of all levels are opening.