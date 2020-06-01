Primary schools reopen in Greece – PM Mitsotakis visits Athens Primary school
Primary schools, kindergartens and special schools that remained closed since March due to the pandemic reopened on Monday. Classes that usually end on June 15 will now run to June 26.
Precautions and safety measures have been issued for all levels of schools, calling for 50 pct capacity in classrooms, distances of 1.5 m between desks and no more than 15 students per classroom.
Classes will rotate for intermissions, while school canteens will remain closed.
The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, visited the 2nd primary school of Kallithea in Athens.
At the entrance of the school, where he arrived, the Minister of Education, Niki Kerameos, welcomed him together with the school administration.
Today, the children returned to primary schools, kindergartens and kindergartens after two and a half months, while special schools of all levels are opening.
You may be interested
Greek Police warn citizens to delete this e-mail as fake and misleadingPanos - Jun 01, 2020
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has warned citizens to immediately delete an email message circulating on the internet allegedly from the…
Weather forecast: Clouds, rainPanos - Jun 01, 2020
Unsettled weather and westerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…
Thousands of refugees and illegal immigrants to be removed from apartments and hotels in Greecemakis - May 29, 2020
The Migration and Asylum Ministry announced the start of the operation on June 1, of the eviction of both legitimate…
Leave a Comment