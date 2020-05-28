Weather forecast: Rain
Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in the afternoon in the northern and eastern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 23C. Scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 24C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-22C. Showers in the afternoon in Athens, 11C -22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-21C.
