LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Rain

28 May 2020
4 Views

Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in the afternoon in the northern and eastern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 23C. Scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between 11C and 24C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-22C. Showers in the afternoon in Athens, 11C -22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-21C.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

Panos - May 28, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a 750 bln euro aid package to fight the…

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests

Panos - May 28, 2020

“We will build the fence defending the interests of our country,” Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said from Evros,…

State Dept official Matthew Palmer: US working consistently on reducing Greek-Turkish tensions
SLIDE
shares18 views
SLIDE
shares18 views

State Dept official Matthew Palmer: US working consistently on reducing Greek-Turkish tensions

makis - May 27, 2020

The United States is working consistently to reduce tensions in Greek-Turkish relations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

Panos - May 28, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a 750 bln euro aid package to fight the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in…

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests

Panos - May 28, 2020

“We will build the fence defending the interests of our country,” Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said from Evros, just 24 hours after the controversy caused…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

Panos - May 28, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a 750 bln euro aid package to fight the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in…

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests

Panos - May 28, 2020

“We will build the fence defending the interests of our country,” Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said from Evros, just 24 hours after the controversy caused…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments