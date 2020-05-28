Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests

“We will build the fence defending the interests of our country,” Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said from Evros, just 24 hours after the controversy caused by reports alleging Turkish military forces had landed on a patch of Greek territory in the region.

“I want to assure you that our guards are present. Frontex forces are here and the border is safe and will remain safe because the government is present, has a plan, has a strategy and on a daily basis is vigilant, “said Mr. Chrysochoidis, who arrived in the region a few hours after it was announced 400 more police officers would be deployed to Evros.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Foreign Ministers Nikos Dendias and Ethnos Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos to implement a plan of action in view of the expressed intentions by the Turkish Foreign Minister to transport illegal migrants and refugees into Greek lands to enter Europe.

After dismissing reports that Turkish soldiers had occupied a strip of Greek land in Evros, the prime minister went over technical issues concerning the technical delimitation of the border line as displayed on the map based on the 1926 protocol with the foreign and national defence ministers.