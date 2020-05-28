Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

28 May 2020
The Athens Open Air Film Festival promises movie goers unforgettable cinematic experiences as the summer event organised for the tenth year in a row, by the “Premiere Nights”, in collaboration with the Organisation of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Municipality of Athens (OPANDA) is about to kick off.

The poster of the 10th Athens Open Air Film Festival has already been presented, while the full program – which will include events in summer cinemas, open-air cinemas in emblematic locations and drive-in screenings – will be announced in the coming days.

