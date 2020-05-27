LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

State Dept official Matthew Palmer: US working consistently on reducing Greek-Turkish tensions

27 May 2020
20 Views

The United States is working consistently to reduce tensions in Greek-Turkish relations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer said on Wednesday.

During an online event by the German Marshall Fund, Palmer referred to the Turkish infringements of Greek airspace and said the tension have been going on for years, as have American efforts “with allies and partners to promote talks”.

Palmer said he had paid a visit in Alexandroupolis in March and had an opportunity to discuss pressure on the Greek-Turkish borders, which are also Turkey’s borders with the EU.

“I encouraged Turkey to work to reduce these tensions,” he said, which have been de-escalating.

You may be interested

Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers
ART
shares10 views
ART
shares10 views

Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers

Panos - May 28, 2020

The Athens Open Air Film Festival promises movie goers unforgettable cinematic experiences as the summer event organised for the tenth…

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

Panos - May 28, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a 750 bln euro aid package to fight the…

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Greek Civil Protection Minister: We will build a fence at Evros to defend our interests

Panos - May 28, 2020

“We will build the fence defending the interests of our country,” Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said from Evros,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers
ART
shares10 views
ART
shares10 views

Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers

Panos - May 28, 2020

The Athens Open Air Film Festival promises movie goers unforgettable cinematic experiences as the summer event organised for the tenth year in a row, by the “Premiere…

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

Panos - May 28, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a 750 bln euro aid package to fight the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers
ART
shares10 views
ART
shares10 views

Athens Open Air Film Festival promises unforgettable nights to movie lovers

Panos - May 28, 2020

The Athens Open Air Film Festival promises movie goers unforgettable cinematic experiences as the summer event organised for the tenth year in a row, by the “Premiere…

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

Panos - May 28, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a 750 bln euro aid package to fight the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments