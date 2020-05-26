LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week

26 May 2020
The weather will change, with weather services forecasting rain and storms that will become worse on Tuesday.

According to National Observatory of Athens’ weather service ‘meteo’, heavy rainfall and rainstorms, in many cases accompanied by hail and gusty winds will prevail in most parts of Greece from Tuesday until the end of the week . The adverse wheather will affect both the mainland and the islands.

The temperatures will post significant drop, especially in the areas with rain.

