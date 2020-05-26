Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week
The weather will change, with weather services forecasting rain and storms that will become worse on Tuesday.
According to National Observatory of Athens’ weather service ‘meteo’, heavy rainfall and rainstorms, in many cases accompanied by hail and gusty winds will prevail in most parts of Greece from Tuesday until the end of the week . The adverse wheather will affect both the mainland and the islands.
The temperatures will post significant drop, especially in the areas with rain.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: Four new cases, one fatality & 18 intubatedmakis - May 25, 2020
Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced four new cases of the coronavirus in our country in the last 24 hours. The total…
Berlin Church opens to Muslims for prayerPanos - May 25, 2020
A church in Berlin has opened its doors to Muslim worshippers unable to fit into their mosque under new social…
Cafes, restaurants reopening with strict safety rulesPanos - May 25, 2020
Greece’s cafes and restaurants are reopening for business on Monday following a long hiatus, as they closed just over two…
Leave a Comment