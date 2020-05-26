LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Italy opens ancient Greek site as lockdown eases

26 May 2020
Ahead of the Colosseum and Pompeii, the towering Greek temple complex at Paestum near Naples is the first Italian archaeological site to reopen to tourists after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

This ancient Greek colony dating back to the 6th century BC reopened on May 18 with temperature checks at the entrance and other health measures implemented around the site as lockdown eases.
A limited number of people are allowed on the site at the same time, they must disinfect hands and wear masks, and one-way routes have been marked out, said site director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.
“But at the same time we also wanted to give cultural content which does not make visitors experience this situation as a limitation but as a chance to finally return to live with beauty, culture, freedom,” said Zuchtriegel.

