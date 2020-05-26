Italy opens ancient Greek site as lockdown eases
Ahead of the Colosseum and Pompeii, the towering Greek temple complex at Paestum near Naples is the first Italian archaeological site to reopen to tourists after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
This ancient Greek colony dating back to the 6th century BC reopened on May 18 with temperature checks at the entrance and other health measures implemented around the site as lockdown eases.
A limited number of people are allowed on the site at the same time, they must disinfect hands and wear masks, and one-way routes have been marked out, said site director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.
“But at the same time we also wanted to give cultural content which does not make visitors experience this situation as a limitation but as a chance to finally return to live with beauty, culture, freedom,” said Zuchtriegel.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: Four new cases, one fatality & 18 intubatedPanos - May 26, 2020
Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced four new cases of the coronavirus in our country in the last 24 hours. The total…
Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priorityPanos - May 26, 2020
The Prime Minister put an end to the scenarios of early elections or reshuffle in the interview he gave to…
Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the weekPanos - May 26, 2020
The weather will change, with weather services forecasting rain and storms that will become worse on Tuesday. According to National…
Leave a Comment